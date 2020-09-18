Bytom Price Down 7.5% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $105.03 million and $22.38 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00441263 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,620,698,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,413,169 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

