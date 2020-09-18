Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

