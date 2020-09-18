CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CAMP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 632,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.
Featured Article: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.