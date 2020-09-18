Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Calix by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Calix by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 637,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Calix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

