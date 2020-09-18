Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 934,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 630,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,975. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

