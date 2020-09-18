Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives $24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

CCBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

