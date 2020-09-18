Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $14.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cardiff Oncology traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.71. 6,415,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 995,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

