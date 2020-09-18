Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 1,237,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 600,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $918.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,704,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 223,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,150,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

