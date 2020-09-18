Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of LON CCL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,029 ($13.45). 1,297,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 981.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,071.60. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,732 ($48.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

