Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 4,735,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

