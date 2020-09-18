Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 42% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded up 42% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.07. 116,758,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,427% from the average session volume of 4,619,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Specifically, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

