CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CBMB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22 and a beta of 0.44. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

