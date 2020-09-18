CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ CBMB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22 and a beta of 0.44. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.44.
CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.
