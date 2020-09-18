CEEK VR 24-Hour Volume Hits $620,788.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $620,788.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044898 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 857.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.33 or 0.04517191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035010 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

