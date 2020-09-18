CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $635,571.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $635,571.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.45 or 0.04566056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035141 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

