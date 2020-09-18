Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 18,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

CVE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. 3,270,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,842. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

