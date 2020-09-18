Centrality Price Tops $0.0756 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $88.20 million and $58.17 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,486,192 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

