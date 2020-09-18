Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

CERS stock remained flat at $$6.33 during midday trading on Friday. 1,839,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,636. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 554,494 shares of company stock worth $4,017,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

