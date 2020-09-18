ChartEx Price Reaches $0.17 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $211,415.85 and approximately $6.13 million worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00246264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00092684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01482449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00233419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars.

