Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.50. 3,414,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,713,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.