Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.33. 2,293,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,571,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Get Chemours alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 173.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.