Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $7.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

