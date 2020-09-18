Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CSSE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,316. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
