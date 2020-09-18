Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 8.1%

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 1,147,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 859.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chimerix by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chimerix by 1,883.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 344,108 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

