China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading 5.6% Higher

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 109,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 505,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

