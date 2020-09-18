China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE CHU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 249,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404,552 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

