CIBC Cuts Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Price Target to C$1.50

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Rivers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of RIV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.77. 109,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,568. Canopy Rivers has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$2.37. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 47.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Rivers will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

