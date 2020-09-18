Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.32 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $756.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.
In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 215,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,027 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 85,258 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTXS stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
