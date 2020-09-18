Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.32 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $756.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $732.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 215,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,027 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 85,258 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

