Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $756.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.54 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $732.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.94. 1,424,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

