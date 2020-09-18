City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,342. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

