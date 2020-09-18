CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 13%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 2,236,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,998,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

