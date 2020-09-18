Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 1,121,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

