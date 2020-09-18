Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Update

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 521,800 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:CLCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $496.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Collectors Universe has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

CLCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other Collectors Universe news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

