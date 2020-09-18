Color Platform (CLR) Tops One Day Volume of $11,222.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $11,222.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

