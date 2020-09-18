Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 3,720,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.94. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

