Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.75 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $154.84 or 0.01421030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $396.59 million and approximately $142.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

