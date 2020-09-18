Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,335,000 after acquiring an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 2,802,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

