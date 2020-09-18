Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading 7.6% Higher

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.19. 2,089,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 873,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.38.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Conn’s by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 239,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

