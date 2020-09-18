Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CTTAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Continental stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70. Continental has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

