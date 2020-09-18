Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,570,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 18,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

COTY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,510,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

