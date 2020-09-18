COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 105,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts predict that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

