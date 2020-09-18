Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.81 and a beta of 1.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

