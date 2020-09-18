Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Shares Up 6%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.47. 1,839,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 225,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

BREW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at $2,616,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the first quarter worth $2,023,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

