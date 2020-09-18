Cream Finance (CREAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.35 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 78.9% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $8.54 million and $6.35 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.98 or 0.00520478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00244692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01501757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00216401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

