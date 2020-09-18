Cream Finance Market Cap Achieves $11.26 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 71.6% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $75.09 or 0.00684805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.01482540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00234343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.