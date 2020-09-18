Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 559,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credicorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credicorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after purchasing an additional 136,945 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Credicorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,566,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after purchasing an additional 228,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

BAP stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $128.85. 577,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.