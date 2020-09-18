Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGC. BofA Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,857,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 319,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.