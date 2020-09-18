Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Short Interest Update

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 12,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. 2,032,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,702. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Cree by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

