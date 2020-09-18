Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON TIDE remained flat at $GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,111. Crimson Tide has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of $16.47 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.54.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

