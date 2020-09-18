Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Announces Earnings Results

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON TIDE remained flat at $GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,111. Crimson Tide has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of $16.47 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.54.

Get Crimson Tide alerts:

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.