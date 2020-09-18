Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $42.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.17. 10,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $45.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

