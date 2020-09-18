Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 458,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CCRN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

CCRN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 804,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,935. The company has a market capitalization of $248.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 418,914 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 217,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

